‘Could be a turning point’: Rio Ferdinand reacts to Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea FC

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand praised Arsenal for their fighting spirit as they twice battled back from a goal down to claim a 2-2 draw at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute when David Luiz was sent off for a foul on Tammy Abraham, and Jorginho converted the resulting penalty.

The Gunners – who failed to have a single shot in the first half – equalised in the 63rd minute when Gabriel Martinelli fired home a cool finish after bursting through on goal following a Chelsea FC corner.

The Blues took the lead once more in the 84th minute thanks to Cesar Azpilicueta’s close-range finish.

However, Hector Bellerin had the final say when he curled home a low strike from just inside the box in the 87th minute.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand was impressed by the resilience shown by the Gunners during the clash against their London rivals.

“I think Mikel Arteta called for a shift in mentality [at Arsenal],” Ferdinand said on BT Sport after the final whistle.

“We’ve spoken about it before. They’ve been reknowned for having a group of people with fragile mentalities.

“This could be a turning point. The way that they came back in terms of going a goal down and down to 10 men, being in disarray for a while, regaining composure and churning out a result like this. That demands character, spirit and mentality.

“They also showed quality in the vital moments. Scrappy at times, yes, but they got a result here, a difficult place to come.”

Arsenal remain in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Gunners will take on Bournemouth away from home in their next game in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip