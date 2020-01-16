Aaron Ramsey has ‘no regrets’ about Arsenal career

Aaron Ramsey (Photo: New Balance)

Aaron Ramsey has insisted that he has “no regrets” about his time at Arsenal.

The Wales midfielder left the north London side to sign for Juventus on a free transfer last summer after spending 11 years with the Gunners.

Ramsey signed for Arsenal as a 17-year-old in 2008 after speculation had also linked the midfielder with a move to Manchester United.

However, the midfielder has insisted that he remains happy with his decision to join the Gunners under Arsene Wenger rather than the Red Devils.

“I had some tough decisions to make but I felt that Arsene and Arsenal made a big effort to get me to join them,” said Ramsey, speaking in an interview with Sky Sports in Italy.

“They took me and my family to Switzerland where he was covering the Euros at the time. I met him there and his plan and his vision of developing me into the player he saw was quite exciting to take up.

“There are no regrets from my side. He has a track record of bringing through young players and turning them into great players.

“That was what was important for me, that I went straight into the first-team environment and was given an opportunity early on to show what I could do, even at that age.

“I had opportunities when I went there. I played and trained every day with the first team, so for me it was the right decision.”

Ramsey won three FA Cups and two Community Shields during his time with Arsenal.

The 29-year-old Wales international has scored one goal in 10 Serie A appearances for Juve so far this season, but he has only started five games in Italian top flight. He has also netted once in the Champions League for the Serie A side.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League home clash against Sheffield United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners are bidding to get back to winning ways in the top flight after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend.

