Arsenal urged to sign 24-year-old Premier League defender

Arsenal should make a move to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this month, according to Stewart Robson

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 9 January 2020, 04:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal should make a move to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this month, according to former Gunners midfielder Stewart Robson.

The north London side are set to be linked with a number of potential signings this month as new manager Mikel Arteta considers bolstering his squad.

Arsenal were active in the summer window as they broke their club transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe in a big-money deal from Lille.

The Gunners squad are now getting used to life under new manager Arteta after he was brought in as the club’s new boss at the end of last month.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will make any new signings this month or not, but former Gunners star Robson feels that Bournemouth defender Ake would be a great addition to the north London side’s squad.

Robson is quoted as saying by Football.London: “I still think Nathan Ake is good player. There’s talk about him going back to Chelsea because they can buy him for a certain price but he’s a very good centre-half.

“He’s not the biggest but he’s got good spring and I think he’s the type of player [Mikel] Arteta will like. He would be my choice coming in from Bournemouth.”

Ake, 24, has scored one goal and made one assist in 16 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are currently preparing for their trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners are in 10th place in the Premier League table and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

