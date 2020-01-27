Arsenal tipped to ‘go all the way’ in the FA Cup this season

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Alan Smith believes that Arsenal have what it takes to “go all the way” in the FA Cup under Mikel Arteta this season.

The Gunners are currently preparing for their fourth-round clash against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night as they bid to take a step closer towards winning the trophy.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form all season and although there have been signs of improvement under Arteta, the north London side still remain far from convincing.

The Gunners head into the game on the back of their impressive 2-2 draw against Chelsea FC in the Premier League last week, when they twice came from behind to claim a point despite being down to 10 men.

Former Arsenal star Smith feels that the visitors will have no problems in overcoming Bournemouth on Monday night, and he feels that they could even go all the way in the cup.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Smith said: “Arsenal’s match at Bournemouth is not [difficult to judge].

“Whatever the result, the Gunners, in terms of attitude, are much more reliable under Mikel Arteta.

“I could see my old team going all the way.”

Arsenal – who are down in 10th place in the table – will return to Premier League action when they travel to Burnley in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

After that, they will host Newcastle United in the top flight on 16 February.

