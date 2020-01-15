Arsenal defender is backing Lacazette to step up under Arteta

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is backing Alexandre Lacazette to play an important role for Arsenal in the coming games

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 15 January 2020, 05:00 UK
Alexandre Lacazette
Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: Adidas)

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is backing Alexandre Lacazette to step up to the plate for Arsenal during Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s suspension.

Aubameyang will be missing for Arsenal’s next three games after he was shown a straight red card for serious foul play during the Gunners’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Gabon international will be out of action against Sheffield United and Chelsea FC, as well as the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Bournemouth.

New Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is likely to turn to France international Alexandre Lacazette to lead the front line in the coming games during Aubameyang’s absence.

And Gunners defender Sokratis is tipping Lacazette to do what is necessary to support his team from the front while the striker is on the sidelines.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sokratis said of Lacazette: “He’s a machine, a goal machine.

“He’s a very good player. In some games, from the outside, you can’t see what he can do. Or maybe he is a little bit struggling. But we have to see also how is the game and which guy he has behind him

“I think he is a very good player, we are with him every time, he is with us and we will show all together in the future a lot of things.

“I think Laca is coming better and better. He’s very important, a massively important player for us.

“Altogether we have to improve, to step up and to show that the year is not finished and that we have to fight for this.”

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table as they try to break back into the top four this season.

As things stand, the north London side are 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Gunners – who have only won one of their last five league games – host Sheffield United on Saturday before turning their attentions towards their crunch Premier League trip to Chelsea FC next week.

