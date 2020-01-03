Gary Lineker sends message to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man United

Gary Lineker takes to social media after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Man United in the Premier League

Social Spy
By Social Spy Friday 3 January 2020, 04:45 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to poke fun at Arsenal after the Gunners sealed their first victory under their new boss Mikel Arteta.

The north London side produced an impressive performance in front of their home fans as they secured a 2-0 win over Manchester United at The Emirates to claim an important three points.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the first half secured all three points for the home side as they sealed a win which lifted them up into 10th place in the table.

Arsenal now find themselves nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they aim to try and get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish this season.

Former England star Lineker took to social media after the game to offer his take on the result and the performance from the Gunners.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, Lineker said: “Excellent and important victory for @Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. Mid-table wins don’t come much bigger. 😉.”

Arsenal will return to FA Cup action on Monday night when they host Leeds United in the third round at The Emirates.

After that, the Gunners will switch their attentions towards the Premier League trip to Crystal Palace the following weekend as they aim to make it back to back wins in the top flight.

