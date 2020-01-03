Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal midfielder will stay at the club this month

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he is expecting to see Granit Xhaka stay at Arsenal beyond the January transfer window.

The Switzerland international’s future at the north London club has been a source of speculation in recent months after falling out of favour and being stripped of the captain’s armband under Unai Emery.

However, Xhaka was restored to the starting line-up at Arsenal on Wednesday night as he produced a solid performance to help the Gunners claim a 2-0 win over Manchester United at The Emirates.

Xhaka has been linked with a possible move to Hertha Berlin in the January transfer window, but Arteta has now appeared to indicate that the midfielder will be staying at the club this month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Arteta said: “I think he’s going to stay.

“I really like him. The way we want to play, if we get him on board then he can be a tremendous player for the football club.

“It’s his commitment, I like the way he focusses, I like the way he lives his profession, he’s willing to learn and he’s a great football player.

“It’s also his range of passes and I’m just delighted to have him.”

Arsenal’s win over Manchester United lifted them up into 10th place in the table and left them nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Gunners are next in action when they take on Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night at The Emirates.

After that, they will play Crystal Palace away from home in the Premier League the following weekend.

