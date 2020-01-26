Mikel Arteta issues Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang update for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal despite talk of a move to FC Barcelona

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 26 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal despite reports linking the Gabon international with a move to FC Barcelona.

Reports in the Spanish media last week claimed that Aubameyang had agreed a move to the Camp Nou but would have to hand in a transfer request to force the switch.

Aubameyang, 30, has been Arsenal’s most influential player this season, with the forward having scored 14 goals and made one assist in the Premier League for Arteta’s men.

The striker is currently suspended as a result of his sending-off during the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Arteta was quizzed about the rumours linking the forward with a move to Spain at a news conference on Friday, but the Gunners manager insisted that he knew nothing about a possible switch.

Arteta said: “As far as I know, a week ago after a game at home we were discussing that he said he was so happy and he didn’t agree with the things that were written in the media and he has his future here.

“That’s what I understand at the moment.”

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

After that, the Gunners will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Newcastle United on 16 February.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

