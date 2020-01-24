Charlie Nicholas tells Arsenal to make these two signings

Charlie Nicholas wants to see Arsenal make two new signings before the close of the January transfer window

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 24 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Charlie Nicholas
Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Arsenal should move to sign two new defenders in the January transfer window, according to Charlie Nicholas.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of players this month but are yet to make any new acquisitions in the current transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be pondering the possibility of bolstering his defensive options before the the close of the window at the end of the month.

Arsenal have been criticised for their below-par performances at the back in recent games, with the Gunners having struggled to find consistent form in all competitions.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas has now admitted that he would like to see the Gunners move to sign some new defenders before the transfer window closes.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Nicholas said: “There’s not much time to go [in the January transfer window], but I’d like to see some defenders in. We need two defenders in.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful but you see David Luiz last night [against Chelsea FC] and you see the mess Shkodran Mustafi made for the goal.

“It’s still evident that Arsenal are so bad at the back.

“Hector Bellerin coming back is obviously a boost but there are problems all over the defensive set-up. We need defenders to come in and help the current situation.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Sunday 2 February.

Before that, the Gunners will travel to Bournemouth to take on Eddie Howe’s side in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the table, and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Martin Keown
Martin Keown: Arsenal need to make this signing ‘quickly’
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC are ‘looking’ to make this signing
Robin van Persie
‘Fantastic players’: Robin van Persie names two Arsenal stars that he loves
Martin Keown
Martin Keown: Arsenal need to make this signing ‘quickly’
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United will make any signings this month
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Kepa
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Jamie Carragher reacts to Roberto Firmino’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win at Wolves
Australian Open 2020
Heather Watson and Harriet Dart
Australian Open 2020: British singles hopes end in Round 2 as Dart and Watson exit
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title claim after 2-1 win at Wolves
ScoopDragon Football News Network