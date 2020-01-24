Charlie Nicholas tells Arsenal to make these two signings

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Arsenal should move to sign two new defenders in the January transfer window, according to Charlie Nicholas.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of players this month but are yet to make any new acquisitions in the current transfer window.

Mikel Arteta is thought to be pondering the possibility of bolstering his defensive options before the the close of the window at the end of the month.

Arsenal have been criticised for their below-par performances at the back in recent games, with the Gunners having struggled to find consistent form in all competitions.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas has now admitted that he would like to see the Gunners move to sign some new defenders before the transfer window closes.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Nicholas said: “There’s not much time to go [in the January transfer window], but I’d like to see some defenders in. We need two defenders in.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful but you see David Luiz last night [against Chelsea FC] and you see the mess Shkodran Mustafi made for the goal.

“It’s still evident that Arsenal are so bad at the back.

“Hector Bellerin coming back is obviously a boost but there are problems all over the defensive set-up. We need defenders to come in and help the current situation.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Sunday 2 February.

Before that, the Gunners will travel to Bournemouth to take on Eddie Howe’s side in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the table, and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

