Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers

Arsenal are unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Gunners are likely to be linked with a host of potential signings this month as Mikel Arteta considers bolstering his squad at The Emirates.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will look to add significant reinforcements to their squad this month or not.

According to reporter Sheth, the Gunners are not willing to spend big on a new defender because they will be adding William Saliba to their ranks in the summer.

The Sky Sports News journalist also moved to play down suggestions that Arsenal could make a move for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in the January window.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Sheth said: “I’ve been told that incomings at the Emirates Stadium are unlikely at this stage, but things can change with plenty of days to go of course.

“There are a couple of reasons for this, one being that Arsenal spent close to £150m on transfers this summer.

“One of those transfers they played close to £30m for Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, they returned him on loan and he will come back to Arsenal in the summer. There’s no recall option in this month.

“Arsenal have got to weigh up whether they bring in someone for basically six months because of William Saliba, they rate him really highly.

“There was another player they were linked with in the summer, the RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano.

“It is something they were interested in the summer, we understand that Arsenal are not willing to pay significant sums of money in January given what they did in the summer.

“Also RB Leipzig don’t want to let this guy go, they are top of the Bundesliga and the last 16 of the Champions League where they will be playing Tottenham Hotspur.”

Arsenal – who beat Leeds United in the FA Cup third round on Monday night – are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table as they look to try and haul themselves back into contention for a top-four finish this season.

They are currently nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they prepare for their trip to face London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime in the Premier League.

