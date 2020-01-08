Mohamed Elneny reveals how Mesut Ozil surprised him at Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny opens up about what Mesut Ozil is really like behind closed doors at Arsenal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 8 January 2020, 04:45 UK
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil (Photo: Puma)

Mohamed Elneny has revealed how he and his Arsenal team-mates were “surprised” by how humble Mesut Ozil was when he signed for the Gunners.

Ozil joined the Gunners from Spanish side Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 in what was a club-record transfer deal for the Gunners.

Elneny is currently on a season-long loan deal with Besiktas from Arsenal and the midfielder has opened up about what Ozil is really like behind closed doors.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Elneny said: “When Mesut joined from Real Madrid I thought he would be arrogant and full of himself after playing at such a big club.

“However, he is so humble and respectful.

“He never saw himself above the club. There are footballers playing at far smaller clubs who have got a far bigger ego.

“Mesut surprised me and my team-mates at Arsenal, everyone has respect for him.”

Ozil will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action with a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime.

The 31-year-old is yet to score in the Premier League this season and he has made one assist in 11 top-flight games.

He played 77 minutes of Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup third round victory at The Emirates on Monday night.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table and nine points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

