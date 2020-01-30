Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Gabriel Martinelli in an Arsenal shirt in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old has been catching the eye with a series of impressive displays for the Gunners in recent weeks following his transfer to the north London club last summer.

Martinelli has scored 10 goals and made two assists in all competitions for the north London side this season.

He notched up an assist during Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Monday night in the FA Cup as he played the full 90 minutes at the Vitality Stadium.

And Ferdinand has now admitted that he has been very impressed by what he has seen from the teenager in recent weeks.

Discussing Martinelli’s pass for Bukayo Saka’s opener on Monday night, Ferdinand said on BT Sport: “That nonchalance is too much.

“He’s playing with ridiculous confidence at the moment.

“That comes from the manager, it comes from opportunity and from taking it. He’s quicker than I actually first thought when I first saw him.

“His decision making – that’s the thing that sets him apart, he very rarely gives the ball away and he’s somebody who wants to bring other people into it but you can see the end product is about getting a goal and getting a shot off.”

Martinelli will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently 10th in the table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

They will take on Newcastle United at home after the winter break in the Premier League on 16 February.

