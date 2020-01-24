Hector Bellerin: What Arsenal fans don’t know about Gabriel Martinelli

Hector Bellerin (Photo: The Sport Review)

Hector Bellerin has revealed that Gabriel Martinelli is the ultimate professional and that the young forward turns up to Arsenal training early every day.

Martinelli has earned plenty of praise for his strong performances in recent weeks after he impressed against the likes of Sheffield United and Chelsea FC.

The Brazilian forward scored a brilliant breakaway goal in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night and earned lots of praise for his performance for the Gunners.

The 18-year-old has been in good form for the Gunners since signing for the north London club in the summer, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for Arsenal.

Bellerin says he is not surprised by Martinelli’s good form because of the hard work he sees him putting in behind the scenes at London Colney.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Bellerin said: “To be fair there are not many [players of his age that are this impressive].

“A lot of people talk about his talent, but what people don’t see is that Gabi is a professional.

“He turns up early every day. He does all the stuff and everything anyone asks him to do. He is the first player to press and the last player to leave everything on the pitch.

“The goals are just a plus. He helps us in every single way and the thing that everyone needs to praise him for his attitude. That is what makes him a player.

“I think he is obviously really young in his career – so many things can happen – but if he keeps his head where it is right now, he is going to go really far for sure.”

Both Bellerin and Martinelli will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to FA Cup action with a trip to Bournemouth on Monday night.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

