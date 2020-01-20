Ian Wright: What I think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright singled out Gabriel Martinelli for special praise following his solid performance in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Brazilian teenager was drafted into the starting line-up by Mikel Arteta after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the game due to suspension.

The 18-year-old scored Arsenal’s goal on the stroke of half-time, but the Gunners were pegged back in the second half when John Fleck netted an equaliser in the 83rd minute.

Martinelli has been impressing whenever called upon this season, with the youngster having scored nine goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Gunners so far this term.

And former Arsenal striker Wright says he was impressed by the teenager’s performance in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with the Blades at the weekend.

Speaking on Match of the Day on Saturday night, Wright said of Martinelli: “He played well. He’s someone that the Arsenal fans are very excited about.

“He is someone that is constantly trying to get in the box, he has great movement. When you look at him, he’s sharp, always wants to get in the box, makes good darts into the box.

“He gets himself into a position and then look at his movement now and he gets the goal. I think he’s under a lot of pressure with Aubameyang not being available.

“Everyone is saying ‘he has to come in’, can he fill the boots for the game? I think he did.”

Arsenal will now switch their focus towards their crunch London derby clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The north London side – who finished fifth under Unai Emery last term – are currently down in 10th place in the table as they look to climb the league and get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

