Ian Wright: What I think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal

Ian Wright discusses Gabriel Martinelli's performance for Arsenal against Sheffield United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 20 January 2020, 04:30 UK
Ian Wright
Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright singled out Gabriel Martinelli for special praise following his solid performance in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Brazilian teenager was drafted into the starting line-up by Mikel Arteta after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the game due to suspension.

The 18-year-old scored Arsenal’s goal on the stroke of half-time, but the Gunners were pegged back in the second half when John Fleck netted an equaliser in the 83rd minute.

Martinelli has been impressing whenever called upon this season, with the youngster having scored nine goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Gunners so far this term.

And former Arsenal striker Wright says he was impressed by the teenager’s performance in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with the Blades at the weekend.

Speaking on Match of the Day on Saturday night, Wright said of Martinelli: “He played well. He’s someone that the Arsenal fans are very excited about.

“He is someone that is constantly trying to get in the box, he has great movement. When you look at him, he’s sharp, always wants to get in the box, makes good darts into the box.

“He gets himself into a position and then look at his movement now and he gets the goal. I think he’s under a lot of pressure with Aubameyang not being available.

“Everyone is saying ‘he has to come in’, can he fill the boots for the game? I think he did.”

Arsenal will now switch their focus towards their crunch London derby clash against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The north London side – who finished fifth under Unai Emery last term – are currently down in 10th place in the table as they look to climb the league and get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United
Paul Merson
Paul Merson tells Man United to sign 24-year-old instead of Bruno Fernandes
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on Marcus Rashford
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard delivers update on Chelsea FC’s forgotten man
Jurgen Klopp
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Mohamed Salah
Mo Salah issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Man United clash
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Naomi Osaka
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time winner Williams and defending champion Osaka in same quarter
Linda Pizzuti Henry shared a video from the game on Twitter (Photo: Linda Pizzuti Henry / Twitter)
Liverpool FC owner’s wife reacts to the 2-0 win over Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard delivers update on Willian at Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network