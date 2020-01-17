Mikel Arteta replies when asked if Arsenal are signing John Stones

Mikel Arteta insists there is no truth in reports linking Arsenal with a move to sign John Stones

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 17 January 2020, 04:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta has insisted that there is “no truth at all” in reports linking Arsenal with a move to sign John Stones from Manchester City this month.

The Manchester City defender has been touted as a possible transfer target for the Gunners this month as Arteta ponders adding to his back-line.

Stones, 25, has only started nine of Manchester City’s 22 Premier League games this season and the speculation about his future has focused on the fact that he is likely to be seeking some regular playing time in the lead-up to Euro 2020.

However, Arteta, who worked with Stones during his time as the Manchester City assistant manager, has insisted that the Gunners are not looking to sign the defender this month.

Asked about a deal to sign Stones, Arteta replied at a news conference on Wednesday: “No, no truth at all.”

Pressed on whether Stones is the type of player he would like to bring to The Emirates, Arteta continued: “John is a player that I really like and I followed.

“We signed him when I was at Manchester City and I worked with him for many years and know him well.

“When I look at centre backs he has many attributes that I like from one, but we’re not interested.”

Arteta is currently preparing his Arsenal side for their Premier League home clash against Sheffield United in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners are aiming to return to winning ways in the top flight after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace last time out.

