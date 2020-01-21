Alexandre Lacazette blasts ‘naive’ Arsenal ahead of Chelsea FC trip

Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: Adidas)

Alexandre Lacazette has described Arsenal’s recent performances as “naive” ahead of their crunch clash against Chelsea FC on Tuesday night.

The Gunners were once again pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday as they had to settle for a point against Sheffield United at The Emirates.

The result mirrored what happened in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace the week before, with Arsenal taking the lead before conceding an equaliser in the second half.

Lacazette will be expected to start up front for Arsenal on Tuesday night against Chelsea FC in the absence of the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And the French forward has admitted that Mikel Arteta’s men have plenty of room for improvement ahead of their showdown with the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Lacazette said: “They [Sheffield United] were not very dangerous but this match summarises how we are this season. We are winning the match but don’t get it over the line.

“We are quite naive at the moment. We need to be nastier and more consistent in the 90th to 93rd minutes of matches.

“Especially when we can do better than this. We have the players required. It is a shame.”

Chelsea FC also head into Tuesday night’s game looking to return to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Saturday night.

A win for Arsenal against their London rivals would move them seven points behind their fourth-placed opponents.

The Gunners were pegged back and beaten 2-1 by Chelsea FC in the reverse fixture at The Emirates at the end of December.

