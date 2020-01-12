Mesut Ozil makes vow to Arsenal fans after 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Mesut Ozil takes to social media to react to Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Sunday 12 January 2020

Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to insist that he and his Arsenal team-mates will “keep believing” after the Gunners were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The north London side started the game brightly and they took the lead in the 12th minute when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired home a good finish after being found by Alexandre Lacazette.

However, Palace levelled the game early in the second half when Jordan Ayew’s deflected shot beat Bernd Leno and made it 1-1 in the 54th minute.

Aubameyang was then shown a straight red card for serious foul play in the 67th minute as the Gunners failed to find a winner and ended the game with 10 men.

Ozil played 70 minutes of the game before being replaced by Gabriel Martinelli at Selhurst Park.

And the German World Cup winner took to Twitter a few hours after the game to deliver his verdict on proceedings.

Ozil wrote on Twitter: “Slightly disappointed with the final score. We were fighting all together to get the away win, but it wasn’t meant to be. Let’s stay positive and keep believing, Gunners ⚽🙏🏼 #M1Ö #COYG.”

Next up for Arsenal is a home clash against Sheffield United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners will then travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea FC on Tuesday 21 January.

