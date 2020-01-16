Mesut Ozil reveals what’s changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil believes that Mikel Arteta is the right man to restore “the old Arsenal virtues” at The Emirates.

The Spaniard is currently settling into life back at the north London club after he was drafted in as Unai Emery’s permanent successor last month.

Emery was dismissed after a season-and-a-half following a poor run of results left Arsenal struggling in the race for a top-four finish.

There have already been some encouraging signs since Arteta’s appointment, with Arsenal having produced some impressive performances, especially during the 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Arteta has also been credited with helping to coax some good form out of Ozil as the playmaker looks to hold down a more regular spot in the first team this season.

Now, Ozil has opened up about what has changed at The Emirates since Arteta was brought in as the club’s new manager last month.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Ozil said: “He [Arteta] can show us everything he has learnt his long career so he knows exactly what we need to do, and so we know what we need to do as well.

“He just pushes us far to get there so we can play successfully.

“He knows what to say to us, how to give us a positive attitude and how to make us be successful.

“I can see he is really hungry, but at the same time he is very down to earth and that is a very good characteristic to make us be a successful team.

“It is basically getting us back to the old Arsenal virtues. Fighting and having possession, being in control of the game, having the ball all the time.

“These are the things that he is working on with us and you can see it – everyone is smiling, laughing, enjoying their time at the moment and this has made us be successful now.

“I think he is the right man at this club.”

Ozil will be hoping to be involved when Arsenal return to Premier League action with a home clash against Sheffield United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

After that, Arteta will take his Arsenal side across London to face Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in their next game.

