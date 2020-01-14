Jamie Carragher admits he’s been ‘hugely impressed’ by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Jamie Carragher admits he has been impressed by what he's seen from Mikel Arteta at Arsenal so far

Tuesday 14 January 2020, 04:30 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has taken to social media to admit that he has been “hugely impressed” by the start Mikel Arteta has made as Arsenal boss.

The Spaniard is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having been brought in as Unai Emery’s successor at the end of December.

Arteta has led Arsenal to victories over Manchester United and Leeds United since taking over, with the Gunners also suffering a defeat by Chelsea FC and and playing out draws with Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

The north London side squandered a 1-0 lead to end up drawing 1-1 with Crystal Palace at the weekend as the Gunners failed to make it back to back wins in the Premier League.

However, former Liverpool FC star Carragher has clearly been impressed by what he has seen from the former midfielder since his appointment at The Emirates last month.

Posting on Twitter before the 1-1 draw at Palace, Carragher said: “Never saw #Arteta as managerial material in his playing days at Everton, but I’ve been hugely impressed with his start as @Arsenal boss on and off the pitch. #football #arsenal.”

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Sheffield United in the top flight on Saturday.

After that, they will travel to Chelsea FC in the Premier League as they bid to gain revenge for their 2-1 loss to the Blues at The Emirates at the end of December.

