Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are working on the possibility of some new signings at The Emirates

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 7 January 2020, 23:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are working on making some new signings in the January transfer window.

The north London side are likely to be linked with a number of potential new additions this month as Arteta considers bolstering his squad at The Emirates.

Arteta is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having been brought in as the club’s new manager at the end of last month.

The Gunners made it back to back wins under their new head coach on Monday night when they sealed a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.

After the game, Arteta was quizzed about the possibility of some new arrivals at The Emirates this month, and the Spaniard appeared to hint that there is some work going on behind the scenes.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said: “We don’t talk about any transfers and we are working on a few things.

“When the club has something to say, I will let you know.”

Arteta is currently preparing his Arsenal side for their Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table.

