Mikel Arteta drops fresh hint about January signings at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta believes that there is a “50:50” chance of Arsenal making some signings before the close of the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of new players in recent days as Arteta considers adding to his squad in the mid-season transfer window.

Despite the speculation, the north London side are yet to confirm the addition of any new squad members, despite Calum Chambers being ruled out of action with a long-term injury.

Arteta was quizzed about his plans for the January transfer window on Friday in the lead-up to the FA Cup clash with Bournemouth on Monday night.

However, the Spaniard was giving little away about the north London club’s transfer activity this month.

Asked about potential new signings this month, Arteta replied: “At the moment, I am 50:50 because this transfer window is very, very complicated.

“I only want to bring somebody in if I’m really convinced that he can really improve the level that we have.”

Pressed specifically on whether he is looking for a new defender before the deadline, he added: “We’ve been looking at different positions.

“Obviously, since I joined we lost Calum and we had other circumstances and injuries in those positions so it’s true that at the back we’ve been short.

“But there are other positions as well, depending on what happens in the market, that we might need to assess.”

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

After that, the Gunners will switch their attentions towards their trip to Burnley in the Premier League on 2 February.

The Gunners will then enjoy a 14-day winter break, before returning to action with a home clash against Newcastle United on 16 February.

