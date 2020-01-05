‘We’re going to try’: Mikel Arteta issues Arsenal update on January signings

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal will try and be active in the January transfer window as they look to add to their squad.

The Spanish head coach is currently getting used to life in charge at The Emirates after having been brought in as the club’s new manager last month.

Arteta led Arsenal to his first victory as Gunners boss last week as the north London side sealed an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United at The Emirates in the Premier League.

Arsenal are now preparing for their FA Cup third-round clash against Leeds United on Monday night as they look to make it back to back victories under their new head coach for the first time.

With the January transfer window open, Arsenal are inevitably being linked with a host of players as they look to bolster their squad this month.

Arteta has now confirmed that the Gunners are set to be active in the transfer window, especially after some injuries to key players.

Speaking during a news conference on Friday, Arteta said: “We’re going to try to be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team.

“That’s for sure and that’s our obligation, and we’re going to be working on that. My obligation is to give my opinion on the things we can improve.

“Obviously we have some bad injuries, like Calum a few days ago. That’s obviously going to change our plans at the back, but the reality at the moment is that we’re not going to be able to do much.

“I’m more concerned at the moment about getting people back from injuries than I am the signings. I want to improve the players I have here, get everybody on board and understanding what we’re trying to do.

“If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity to improve what we have, let’s do it.”

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

Their next Premier League games are against Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Chelsea FC.

