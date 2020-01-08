‘Phenomenal’: Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about forward

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)

Mikel Arteta says that he has been delighted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s “phenomenal” attitude since he took over at Arsenal.

The Gabon international has been a regular fixture in the first team for the Gunners this season and has been one of their most consistent performers, scoring 13 goals and making one assist in the Premier League.

Aubameyang has been linked with a potential move away from Arsenal in recent weeks and his current contract at The Emirates is due to expire at the end of next season.

However, the 30-year-old appeared to commit his future to the north London side when he wrote in his programme notes ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Leeds United in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Asked about Aubameyang’s comments after the FA Cup clash, Arteta replied: “Yeah I was told about that.

“I’m really happy and as I said the other day, his commitment since the day I walked through that door has been phenomenal.

“The work that he’s putting in, his attitude around the place, with the players, so I hope that we can do that [get him to sign a new contract].”

Pressed on whether the comments have put to bed all talk of a possible transfer, Arteta added: “He’s done it, I do it. I want him here. I’m so happy with him. So hopefully end of story.”

Aubameyang will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

