‘Phenomenal’: Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about forward

Mikel Arteta discusses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Arsenal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 8 January 2020, 00:15 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)

Mikel Arteta says that he has been delighted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s “phenomenal” attitude since he took over at Arsenal.

The Gabon international has been a regular fixture in the first team for the Gunners this season and has been one of their most consistent performers, scoring 13 goals and making one assist in the Premier League.

Aubameyang has been linked with a potential move away from Arsenal in recent weeks and his current contract at The Emirates is due to expire at the end of next season.

However, the 30-year-old appeared to commit his future to the north London side when he wrote in his programme notes ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Leeds United in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Asked about Aubameyang’s comments after the FA Cup clash, Arteta replied: “Yeah I was told about that.

“I’m really happy and as I said the other day, his commitment since the day I walked through that door has been phenomenal.

“The work that he’s putting in, his attitude around the place, with the players, so I hope that we can do that [get him to sign a new contract].”

Pressed on whether the comments have put to bed all talk of a possible transfer, Arteta added: “He’s done it, I do it. I want him here. I’m so happy with him. So hopefully end of story.”

Aubameyang will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand names the signing he wants to see Man United make
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard delivers update on Chelsea FC star Christian Pulisic
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on James Milner
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer sends message to Liverpool FC new-boy Takumi Minamino
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Daniel James reveals the toughest player in the Man United dressing room
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Leeds
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mason Mount
Mason Mount explains what he’s aiming for with Chelsea FC this season
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Leeds
Jurgen Klopp
‘Unbelievable’: Jurgen Klopp makes prediction about 18-year-old Liverpool FC talent
ScoopDragon Football News Network