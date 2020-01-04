Nicolas Pepe explains what’s changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Nicolas Pepe has lifted the lid on the sweeping changes that Mikel Arteta has brought in since his appointment at Arsenal.

The Spanish head coach is currently getting used to life at The Emirates after having been brought in as Unai Emery’s permanent successor last month.

Arteta led Arsenal to their first Premier League win since his appointment on Wednesday night when the Gunners sealed an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester United at The Emirates.

The Arsenal players have been widely praised for their performance against the Red Devils as they showed a fight and determination that has been missing all too often in recent months.

Pepe opened the scoring for the north London side and the Ivory Coast international will now be hoping to push on under Arteta at The Emirates.

Speaking after the game, Pepe opened up about what has changed since Arteta’s appointment and insisted that the Gunners are aiming to break back into the top four.

Pepe is quoted as saying by Metro: “It is all new for us. A new system, new instructions. We are adapting quickly.

“That has been seen in the last three matches, even though we did not win, we were very good, we were just missing the victory, which we were able to do tonight. We need to continue like this.

“I had a discussion with the coach this morning and he told me I was going to start and asked if I felt ready and stuff like that. I told the boss I felt ready.

“I showed tonight that I was ready. It was also today my mother’s birthday today, I scored today, so it is only positive for me and the team.

“Now we have to go on a run to get to this top four that we need to do.”

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and nine points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Gunners are next in FA Cup action and will host Leeds United in the third round at The Emirates on Monday night.

