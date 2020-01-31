Edu explains why Arsenal have signed Pablo Mari

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Edu says that Pablo Mari will bring Arsenal the “defensive quality” they need after the Spaniard signed for the Gunners on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was officially unveiled as an Arsenal player on Wednesday after penning a deal with the north London side until the summer.

Mari joins Arsenal from Brazilian club Flamengo and the north London side have the option to buy the defender at the end of the season.

The move comes after days of speculation linking Mari with a transfer to the Emirates.

And Arsenal technical director Edu has now revealed why the Gunners opted to bring the defender to the club.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Edu said: “Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality.

“We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season.

“Together with Mikel and his coaching team, we are all looking forward to seeing Pablo in an Arsenal shirt.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the top flight.

The north London side currently find themselves down in 10th place in the Premier League table after having struggled to find consistent form in the top flight all season.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at The Emirates in their next Premier League game after their winter break on 16 February.

