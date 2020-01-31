Edu explains why Arsenal have signed Pablo Mari

Edu opens up on Arsenal's decision to sign Pablo Mari from Flamengo this month

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 31 January 2020, 05:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Edu says that Pablo Mari will bring Arsenal the “defensive quality” they need after the Spaniard signed for the Gunners on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was officially unveiled as an Arsenal player on Wednesday after penning a deal with the north London side until the summer.

Mari joins Arsenal from Brazilian club Flamengo and the north London side have the option to buy the defender at the end of the season.

The move comes after days of speculation linking Mari with a transfer to the Emirates.

And Arsenal technical director Edu has now revealed why the Gunners opted to bring the defender to the club.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Edu said: “Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality.

“We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season.

“Together with Mikel and his coaching team, we are all looking forward to seeing Pablo in an Arsenal shirt.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley in the top flight.

The north London side currently find themselves down in 10th place in the Premier League table after having struggled to find consistent form in the top flight all season.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at The Emirates in their next Premier League game after their winter break on 16 February.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Martin Keown
‘A joy to watch’: Martin Keown raves about Arsenal starlet
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal handed injury boost ahead of Burnley trip – report
Frank Lampard
Pat Nevin makes prediction about Chelsea FC signings this week
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
‘Like a new signing’: BBC pundit raves about Liverpool FC star after 2-0 win at West Ham
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to beat Man United to double deal – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Djokovic beats Federer to reach 100th win over top-five player
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand: What I think about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes open admission to Man United fans about Paul Pogba
ScoopDragon Football News Network