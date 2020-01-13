Arsenal star Aubameyang breaks silence after his red card

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to social media to offer his reaction to his red card in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Gabon striker scored Arsenal’s opening goal in the 12th minute with a neat finish from close range.

Arsenal looked in control in the first half at Selhurst Park, but Jordan Ayew netted an equaliser for the hosts nine minutes into the second half as the Eagles managed to earn a point.

Aubameyang was then sent off for a dangerous tackle on Max Meyer in the 67th minute as Arsenal finished the game with 10 men.

The attacker will now be suspended for the Gunners’ forthcoming Premier League clash against Sheffield United at The Emirates this weekend.

Aubameyang took to social media in the hours after Saturday’s draw to issue an apology to Meyer and have his say on the sending off.

Aubameyang posted on Instagram: “Hopefully Max Meyer get well soon.

“I really didn’t want to challenge him so hard and I appreciate that the boys fought hard to take that win but unfortunately we come back with a draw. We keep going 🙏🏽.”

Arsenal will host Sheffield United in their next Premier League home game at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

After that, they will prepare for their trip to Chelsea FC in the top flight on Tuesday 21 January.

The Gunners are currently down in 10th place in the Premier League table as they seek to try and get themselves back into contention for a top-four finish this season.

