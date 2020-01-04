Piers Morgan raves about ‘sensational’ Arsenal forward

Piers Morgan is keen to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sign a new contract at Arsenal

Social Spy
By Social Spy Saturday 4 January 2020, 04:45 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Piers Morgan has heaped praise on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his “sensational” form for Arsenal in recent months.

The Gabon international has been one of Arsenal’s top performing players in recent weeks and he has scored 13 goals and made one assist in 21 Premier League games for the Gunners.

The 30-year-old has also netted twice in the Europa League for Arsenal to help them reach the knockout phase of the European competition.

Aubameyang’s contract at Arsenal is set to expire at the end of next season, and celebrity Gunners fan Morgan would like to see the forward offered a new deal at The Emirates.

Posting on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “Arsenal’s best player, by far, is @Aubameyang7.

“His goal record since joining us has been sensational. We need to worry less about how to please poor sulky Mesut and worry more about how to persuade Pierre-Emerick to stay.”

Aubameyang was a key player for Arsenal in 2019, scoring 31 goals and making 10 assists in a total of 50 games for the north London side.

Arsenal are in FA Cup action on Monday night when they take on Leeds United in the third round.

The north London side are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they bid to finish in the top four this season.

Their next Premier League game is a trip to Crystal Palace next weekend.

