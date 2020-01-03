Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man United

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan (Photo: Screengrab)

Piers Morgan took to social media to admit that he had been highly impressed by Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Gunners produced an impressive performance in front of their home fans as they secured an important win and their first victory under new head coach Mikel Arteta.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos in the first half secured the three points for the Gunners as they claimed an impressive win in front of their home fans.

The victory, which was just Arsenal’s sixth in the Premier League all season, hoisted them up into 10th place in the table and left them nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Celebrity Arsenal fan and former Daily Mirror editor Morgan felt that the performance was one of the best he has seen from Arsenal in recent years.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Morgan wrote: “Best Arsenal performance for many years.

“Strong at the back (Leno/Kolasinac superb), tough/competitive in midfield (esp Torreira) and relentless in attack (Lacazette MoM). Even Ozil put a 75% shift in.

“Very early days but @m8arteta has made an immediate and big impression.”

Arsenal will look to make it back to back wins under Arteta when they host Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

After that, they will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Crystal Palace the following weekend.

