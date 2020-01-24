Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to make this key signing

Rio Ferdinand explains why he thinks Arsenal need to sign a new central defender this month

By Transfer Agent Friday 24 January 2020, 04:45 UK
Rio Ferdinand
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has urged Arsenal to sign a new quality central defender in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been left short on options at the back after injuries to the likes of Calum Chambers in recent weeks.

Arsenal have also been without Sokratis Papastathopoulos and they will be missing David Luiz due to suspension in their next game.

The north London side battled to a 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Tuesday night despite being reduced to 10 men for most of the game.

The Gunners have been linked with some potential signings this month but there have been no deals announced so far.

Now, Manchester United legend Ferdinand believes that it is about time that the Gunners brought in a new quality central defender.

Speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday night, Ferdinand said: “When’s the last time they bought a good centre-half?

“That they bought one that’s consistent? Koscielny’s the last one and he finished on bad injuries and lost of inconsistencies.

“So they don’t ever get that right, for years it’s consistent.”

Arsenal will return to FA Cup action when they travel to Bournemouth in the fourth round on Monday night.

The north London side are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

Arsenal’s next Premier League game is trip to Burnley on Sunday 2 February as they look to get their bid to finish in the top four back on track.

