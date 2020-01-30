Bukayo Saka explains what Mikel Arteta is changing at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Bukayo Saka has revealed that Mikel Arteta is trying to bring back “the Arsenal passing way” following his appointment as the club’s new manager.

Arteta was drafted in as the permanent replacement for Unai Emery last month and the Spanish head coach has made a noticeable impact since taking charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal have shown encouraging signs with their Premier League form, although they still remain 10 points adrift of the top four in the top flight table.

Saka, 18, was in good form on Monday night after he scored to help Arsenal claim a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round at the Vitality Stadium.

And Saka has now opened up about what he feels that Arteta has changed since his arrival at the club at the end of December.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Saka said: “Mikel’s trying to bring back the philosophy, the Arsenal passing way, and I think we played really good football in the first half.

“[Gabriel Martinelli and I] train a lot together we speak a lot, we’re good friends, we speak about how we’re going to beat the defenders, get in behind and score goals.”

Saka will be hoping to be involved when Arsenal return to Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side will then host Newcastle United in their next Premier League game on 16 February after the winter break.

After that, they will take on Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash.

