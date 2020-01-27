Mikel Arteta makes promise to Arsenal fans about Shkodran Mustafi

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he will work hard to improve Shkodran Mustafi while he remains an Arsenal player.

The central defender has been made something of a scapegoat for Arsenal’s defensive woes in recent seasons, with the 27-year-old having been criticised for some poor performances and sloppy errors.

Mustafi remains a part in the Arsenal team and he could be set to feature more before the end of the season due to the injury to Calum Chambers.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal in five Europa League games this season and he has also made a handful of appearances in the Premier League in recent weeks.

Arteta was quizzed about his plans for Mustafi at his pre-match news conference before Arsenal’s trip to Bournemouth in the FA Cup on Saturday night.

And the Spanish head coach insisted that he will do everything he can to extract the best form from the German.

Arteta said: “When he is my player and when he is training with me the way he does every day, of course [he is part of my plans].

“The plans maybe in the summer were different with him. I came here, he is here and his attitude is always right and he wants to help.

“Yes he made a mistake, but it’s OK. I like more the reaction and I look more at the reaction.

“I don’t believe that at 27 you cannot improve certain aspects of the game; I really believe you can.

“I work with players like this and I have team-mates like this and there is always a moment where there is a click.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Burnley in the top flight.

The north London side will then take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park after the mid-season winter break in the Premier League.

