Mikel Arteta hopeful about Lucas Torreira ahead of Arsenal v Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta has said that he is hoping that Lucas Torreira will be fit for Arsenal’s home clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Uruguay international has been a regular fixture in the heart of the Arsenal midfield since Arteta was brought in as the club’s new head coach last month.

The 23-year-old was subbed off at half-time during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend and Arteta has now confirmed that the midfielder has been struggling with a hip problem in recent days.

Despite the midfielder having issues in the lead-up to Saturday’s clash, Arteta still indicated that he is hopeful he will be fit for the game against Sheffield United.

Speaking at a news conference last week and asked about Torreira’s fitness, Arteta replied: “He trained yesterday [on Tuesday], but still not 100 per cent confident so we will have to wait and see again.

“It is something related to his hip, producing some pain in the muscle. I don’t know.

“He is a tough boy, he wants to train, he wants to play and hopefully he will be available for the weekend.”

Torreira has scored one goal in 19 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season. He has also netted once in two League Cup games.

Arsenal head into this weekend’s clash in 10th place in the table and 11 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action next week when they take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

