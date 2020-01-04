Arsenal have three defenders on their January transfer wish-list – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal have three central defenders on their transfer wish-list for January, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Gunners are keen on adding to their defence this month following Mikel Arteta’s appointment at the club.

The same story says that Juventus’s Merih Demiral, 21, Dayot Upamecano, 21, of RB Leipzig and League Two Carlisle’s Jarrad Branthwaite, 17, are all on the radar of the north London side this month.

The article also says that Arteta has been handed a £30m budget to spend on new players in the January transfer window.

According to the same story, however, Upamecano could be difficult to land given that he is rated as one of Europe’s top defenders.

Arsenal earned lots of praise for their performance on Wednesday night as they sealed an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United in front of their home fans.

However, the Gunners will be looking to add to their squad this month to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four, with Arteta’s men currently nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will take on Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup at The Emirates on Monday night.

