Arsenal interested in signing 23-year-old AC Milan star – report

Arsenal are interested in a potential bid to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are plotting a potential swoop to sign the Ivory Coast international.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to improve his midfield options ahead of the remainder of the Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Gunners have registered their interest in Kessie with AC Milan after former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger came close to signing the African midfielder in 2017.

The report goes on to add that the north London side could face competition from their London rivals West Ham United as David Moyes looks to improve his Hammers team.

The article claims that £21m would be sufficient to sign the Ivorian in the current transfer window following his well-documented struggles at the Serie A side.

Kessie started his Serie A career at Atalanta, where he scored seven times in 31 games in the Italian top flight.

Milan then signed Kessie in the 2017 summer transfer window. The Ivory Coast international has netted one goal in 14 starts and two substitute appearances in the Italian top flight this term.

