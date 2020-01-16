Arsenal interested in signing 23-year-old AC Milan star – report

Arsenal are plotting a potential bid to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the January transfer window, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 16 January 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a potential bid to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are plotting a potential swoop to sign the Ivory Coast international.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to improve his midfield options ahead of the remainder of the Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Gunners have registered their interest in Kessie with AC Milan after former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger came close to signing the African midfielder in 2017.

The report goes on to add that the north London side could face competition from their London rivals West Ham United as David Moyes looks to improve his Hammers team.

The article claims that £21m would be sufficient to sign the Ivorian in the current transfer window following his well-documented struggles at the Serie A side.

Kessie started his Serie A career at Atalanta, where he scored seven times in 31 games in the Italian top flight.

Milan then signed Kessie in the 2017 summer transfer window. The Ivory Coast international has netted one goal in 14 starts and two substitute appearances in the Italian top flight this term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil reveals what’s changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham admits he’s been impressed by ‘fantastic’ Chelsea FC youngster
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers latest transfer update for Man United fans
Marcus Rashford
Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Wolves
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
Alisson Becker sends message to Liverpool FC star Roberto Firmino
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020 preview: Nadal tops seeds, but Djokovic favourite for record eighth
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford praises ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC’s Tammy Abraham aiming to ‘steal ideas’ from English striker
ScoopDragon Football News Network