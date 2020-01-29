Mikel Arteta gives latest Arsenal injury update on Shkodran Mustafi

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits Shkodran Mustafi's injury doesn't look like 'good news'

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 29 January 2020, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Shkodran Mustafi’s injury setback looks bleak after the German defender was carried off on a stretcher in Monday night’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

Mustafi had to be replaced in the 62nd minute by Rob Holding following the 27-year-old’s injury in the FA Cup fourth-round clash at the Vitality Stadium.

The German star was bidding to revive his fading Arsenal career following the appointment of Arteta as the north London side’s new manager in December.

Mustafi managed to secure a starting spot in Arteta’s Arsenal team due to their injury crisis at the back over the past month or so.

However, the former former Valencia defender could be set for a spell on the sidelines following his injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth.

Speaking after the FA Cup fourth-round clash on the south coast about Mustafi’s injury, Arteta said:

“They’re going to assess him between today and tomorrow but when a player has to come off, normally with a central defender – hopefully I am wrong but – normally it’s not good news.”

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Bournemouth to book their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Gunners scored twice in the opening 26 minutes thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah at the Vitality Stadium.

The north London side will take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round, with the Gunners required to make another trip to the south coast.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Sunday.

