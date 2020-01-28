Ronaldinho gives his verdict on Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Ronaldinho is backing Arsenal starlet Gabriel Martinelli to emulate Brazil icon Ronaldo.

The 18-year-old has made a promising start to his Gunners career following his move to Arsenal from Ituano in the summer transfer window.

Martinelli has already scored 10 times in all competitions for the north London outfit in all competitions.

The Brazilian forward netted in successive Premier League games in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United and a 2-2 stalemate with Chelsea FC.

Martinelli has scored three times in five starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.

The Arsenal teenager has also netted four times in the League Cup and three times in the Europa League.

Former FC Barcelona and PSG star Ronaldinho is tipping Martinelli to achieve great things in his career after his promising start at Arsenal.

“We as Brazilians are very excited about him and his future. It is one thing to have the talent – but another at the age of 18 to have the confidence,” Ronaldinho is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“He reminds me of Ronaldo his first season in Europe he scored 30 goals and people were thinking: ‘who is this 18 year old Brazilian kid?’

“He wanted the ball, he would run at players, there was no fear no matter what players or team he was playing against – and I see that similar attitude in Martinelli.

“He just wants to be on the ball and score goals. Ronaldo went on to be the best player in the world – and that can also be the aim of Martinelli.”

Arsenal signed Martinelli in a £7m deal from Brazilian side Ituano last summer.

The Brazilian striker has become the first Arsenal teenager to score 10 goals in all competitions since Nicolas Anelka.

The Gunners summer signing scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-1 win at West Ham United in December.

Arsenal will take on Burnley at Turf Moor in their next Premier League game as Mikel Arteta’s side look to put together a late run for a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip