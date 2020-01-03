Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man United on Instagram

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil hailed a “great night” for Arsenal following their 2-0 win over Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

Arsenal recorded their first Premier League victory under new manager Mikel Arteta after the former Gunners midfielder replaced Unai Emery last month.

The Gunners made the breakthrough in the eighth minute thanks to Nicolas Pepe’s goal before Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos secured three points in the 42nd minute.

Arsenal were convincing winners against their top-six rivals to offer hope to their supporters that Arteta could transform the north London side’s ailing fortunes over the past few seasons.

Arteta has even managed to get Ozil performing since his appointment as Emery’s permanent replacement back in December.

Ozil took to his Instagram page to revel in Arsenal’s emphatic 2-0 win against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side on Wednesday night to start 2020 on the right note.

Writing in his caption on the social media app on New Year’s Day, Ozil said: ‘#YaGunnersYa ❤ From the team performance to the atmosphere … a great night at the Emirates. Happy New Year!!! 🙏🏼 #3points #M1Ö’

Arsenal are in 10th position in the Premier League table following their first top-flight win under Arteta.

The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in Arteta’s first Premier League fixture.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Chelsea FC at The Emirates last weekend.

