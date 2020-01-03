Mesut Ozil reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man United on Instagram

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil hails a "great night" for the Gunners after their 2-0 win over Man United on New Year's Day

Social Spy
By Social Spy Friday 3 January 2020, 07:00 UK
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil hailed a “great night” for Arsenal following their 2-0 win over Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

Arsenal recorded their first Premier League victory under new manager Mikel Arteta after the former Gunners midfielder replaced Unai Emery last month.

The Gunners made the breakthrough in the eighth minute thanks to Nicolas Pepe’s goal before Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos secured three points in the 42nd minute.

Arsenal were convincing winners against their top-six rivals to offer hope to their supporters that Arteta could transform the north London side’s ailing fortunes over the past few seasons.

Arteta has even managed to get Ozil performing since his appointment as Emery’s permanent replacement back in December.

Ozil took to his Instagram page to revel in Arsenal’s emphatic 2-0 win against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side on Wednesday night to start 2020 on the right note.

Writing in his caption on the social media app on New Year’s Day, Ozil said: ‘#YaGunnersYa ❤ From the team performance to the atmosphere … a great night at the Emirates. Happy New Year!!! 🙏🏼 #3points #M1Ö’

Arsenal are in 10th position in the Premier League table following their first top-flight win under Arteta.

The Gunners played out a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in Arteta’s first Premier League fixture.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Chelsea FC at The Emirates last weekend.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker sends message to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea FC defender should return within 10 days
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United want to sign 22-year-old Premier League striker – report
Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts where Chelsea FC and Man United will finish
Martin Keown
‘The best I’ve seen him play in an Arsenal shirt’: Keown raves about Gunners star
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC to make £20m offer for 21-year-old Russian striker – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Cup 2020: Nadal, Djokovic, Thiem, Medvedev, Tsitsipas headline new event
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp issues update on future of Liverpool FC midfielder
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard replies when asked if Chelsea FC want to sign Wilfried Zaha
ScoopDragon Football News Network