Mikel Arteta names three qualities Arsenal showed in Chelsea FC comeback

Mikel Arteta has praised his Arsenal team for showing character, fight and leadership after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Chelsea FC on Tuesday night.

The Gunners looked to be heading for another setback in the Premier League when Jorginho broke the deadlock in the first half after David Luiz was sent off for a last-ditch foul on Tammy Abraham upon his return to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal seemed unlikely to secure a comeback with 10 men against a Chelsea FC side looking to cement their position in fourth place in the Premier League table.

However, Gabriel Martinelli scored in successive games to equalise for Arsenal in the 63rd minute to leave Arsenal with the prospect of getting a point from the London derby.

But Chelsea FC restored their lead with six minutes to go when Cesar Azpilicueta netted a rare goal to restore the home side’s narrow advantage over 10-man Arsenal.

The Gunners responded when Hector Bellerin netted a finish with his left foot to rescue a point for the visitors in a battling performance from the away side.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at Stamford Bridge about the stalemate, Arteta said:

“I am [proud]. The spirit they showed, the character, the fight and the leadership was there as well. You have to really stand up.

“When someone makes a mistake, it can happen in football, so someone has to take a red card for him. It can happen. What cannot happen is that afterwards we don’t stand up for him. Every single player did it with belief as well.

“I could sense it at half-time that they believed they could get back in the game. I wasn’t expecting Hector to score with his left foot obviously, but I’m very pleased.”

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since 2003-04 when Arsene Wenger was still in charge of the north London side.

