‘A great coach’: David Luiz makes Arsenal prediction under Mikel Arteta

David Luiz is confident that Arsenal can “do big things” under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners were 2-0 winners against Manchester United at The Emirates on New Year’s Day to secure their first Premier League win under their new Spanish manager.

Marquee summer signing Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock in the eighth minute against the Red Devils before Sokratis Papastathopoulos doubled their lead in the 42nd minute.

The north London club managed to see out a commanding win against their bitter rivals without any mishaps to secure just their second win in 16 outings in domestic competitions.

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in their first Premier League fixture following Arteta’s appointment before a 2-1 loss to fourth-placed Chelsea FC last weekend.

The Gunners hoisted themselves into tenth place in the Premier League table thanks to their 2-0 win over Manchester United but Arsenal still trail Chelsea FC by nine points.

Luiz is confident that Arsenal will return to being a successful club with Arteta at the helm.

“I believe he [Arteta] can improve every player,” Luiz told BT Sport after the game.

“Mikel is a great coach and knows football. He was a great player, he brings things and I believe in his philosophy.

“We are going to do big things in the future, but step by step.”

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League title since 2003-04 when Arsene Wenger was in charge of the north London side.

The Gunners haven’t finished in the top four in the last three Premier League seasons.

Arsenal signed six new players in the 2019 summer transfer window under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

