‘Terrific’: Mikel Arteta raves about 20-year-old Arsenal star

Mikel Arteta has praised Eddie Nketiah’s performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night.

The Gunners started with Nketiah in a centre-forward role for their trip to their Premier League rivals in the cup clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Nketiah doubled the away side’s lead in the 26th minute with his first goal of the 2019-20 season for the north London outfit on the south coast.

The 20-year-old returned from a loan spell at Championship title contenders Leeds United to help provide cover for Arsenal under Arteta.

Nketiah netted five goals in 19 games during his loan spell at Elland Road before his return to the Arsenal set up on 1 January.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Nketiah’s goal and overall performance at Bournemouth, Arteta said:

“You look at him on the wing and three seconds later you look at the cross and he is there all the time in the middle of the goal.

“That’s why he scored a goal. He is always in the middle of the goal, ready to do that and also the way he works without the ball is terrific.”

Nketiah has netted three goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal over the past three seasons.

The Gunners starlet started his youth career at Chelsea FC before he completed a switch to Arsenal in 2018.

Arsenal will be hoping to return to winning ways when the Gunners make the trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Sunday.

The Gunners are in tenth position in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

