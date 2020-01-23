‘He needs time’: Robin van Persie rates Mikel Arteta’s impact at Arsenal

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has urged Arsenal supporters to be patient with Mikel Arteta following a mixed start to the Spaniard’s reign.

The Gunners have managed to win once in the Premier League since Arteta took over the reins from Unai Emery on a permanent basis back in December.

Although Arsenal have only recorded one win in the top flight under the Spaniard, Arteta has helped to restore some positivity at The Emirates.

The Gunners showed some rare fighting spirit on Tuesday night to come from behind twice to secure a 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge despite being reduced to 10 men.

Gabrielle Martinelli cancelled out Jorginho’s opening goal from the penalty spot before Hector Bellerin equalised with three minutes left to play after Cesar Azpilicueta’s strike.

Former Arsenal striker Van Persie believes that Arteta will need the Gunners fans to show patience and give him time to implement his ideas at the north London side.

“I think he’s doing well,” Van Persie told BT Sport.

“He’s very clear during his interviews, you can see his hand when the team is playing.”

Van Persie added: “I do believe that he needs time. You can clearly see his hand, you can clearly see a different rhythm of the Arsenal side playing.

“On and off the ball they’re working harder, they seem to work harder, so you can already see his hand but he just needs more time to really get them going I think.”

Arsenal are in tenth position in the Premier League table following their 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC.

The Gunners are 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC as finishing in a Champions League spot looks unlikely.

