Martin Keown excited about Arsenal’s future under Mikel Arteta

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown believes Arsenal supporters got a glimpse of their future team under Mikel Arteta in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea FC.

The Gunners suffered an early setback when David Luiz was sent off for a last-ditch challenge on Tammy Abraham after his centre-half partner Shkodran Mustafi misplaced a pass to the England international.

Jorginho broke the deadlock from the penalty spot to leave Arsenal with an uphill battle to secure even a point against Chelsea FC in the London derby with 10 men.

However, Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli cancelled out Jorginho’s goal in the 63rd minute as Arsenal used Granit Xhaka in an unfamiliar centre-half role.

Arsenal’s hopes of securing a valiant point appeared to be dashed when Cesar Azpilicueta nudged Chelsea FC into a 2-1 lead with six minutes left to play in the derby.

However, the visitors showed their fighting spirit as Hector Bellerin equalised for 10-man Arsenal to secure a point at Stamford Bridge.

Former Arsenal defender Keown was excited about the promise that he saw from the Gunners side in the derby encounter in west London.

“You’re watching that team tonight, and you’re seeing the future out there,” Keown told BT Sport. “Martinelli – his goal. The passion, the spirit. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

Keown added: “Martinelli – that is some performance tonight, [Buyako] Saka, and even [Granit] Xhaka when he goes to central defence, that’s as good as I’ve seen him play.

“They showed real character. For most of that game they were down to 10 men.”

Arsenal are in tenth position in the Premier League table following their fourth stalemate under Arteta.

The Gunners haven’t won the Premier League title since 2003-04, while they have finished in the top four in the last three seasons.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip