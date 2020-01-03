Robin van Persie outlines where Arsenal star can improve

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has claimed that Nicolas Pepe can still go to another level at Arsenal.

The Ivory Coast international scored the biggest goal of his Arsenal career so far in the north London side’s 2-0 New Year’s Day win over Manchester United.

Pepe broke the deadlock in the eighth minute at The Emirates with a superb goal before the £72m signing gave Manchester United defender Luke Shaw a torrid time.

The 24-year-old had two shots on goal, completed four dribbles and finished with a 100 per cent pass completion rate in a dominant display from the African winger.

Pepe has endured a slow start to his Arsenal career but the Ivorian forward has shown signs of improvements under new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Speaking after the game, former Arsenal captain Van Persie offered some advice to Pepe if the Gunners record signing wants to make further improvements to his game.

“With Pepe I do believe that today he played really well but he can go one level up,” Van Persie told BT Sport.

“If he makes those runs in the final third.

“Because now with crosses from the other [left] side, he’s still enjoying the moment, he’s still watching the game.”

Pepe has scored three goals and has made three assists in 11 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League this term.

The Ivorian winger has also netted two goals and two assists in four Europa League fixtures for the north London side in the current campaign.

Arsenal signed Pepe in a club-record £72m deal from Ligue 1 side Lille under Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery.

