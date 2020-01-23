‘Fantastic players’: Robin van Persie names two Arsenal stars that he loves

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has revealed that he is a big fan of Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe.

The Brazilian teenager has started Arsenal’s last two games in the absence of suspended Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to stick with Martinelli for Tuesday night’s trip to Chelsea FC after the 18-year-old scored in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at the weekend.

Martinelli justified his inclusion at Stamford Bridge with a second-half equaliser to cancel out Jorginho’s opener from the penalty spot following David Luiz’s red card for a foul on Tammy Abraham.

Nicolas Pepe gave Emerson Palmieri a torrid 90 minutes down the right wing as Arsenal posed a threat even while being a man down in the London derby.

Former Arsenal captain Van Persie was full of praise for Martinelli and Pepe following their recent performances under Arteta.

“Martinelli I really like, I like Pepe,” Van Persie said on BT Sport.

“Pepe’s big moment was against Manchester United so hopefully he can kick on.

“Fantastic players, if you look at Pepe and Martinelli.”

Martinelli has scored nine goals in all competitions since his move from Ituano in the summer transfer window.

Pepe, on the other hand, has netted five times since his club-record £72m switch to Arsenal from Lille in the summer.

Arsenal are in tenth spot in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of Chelsea FC, who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

