‘He’s so brave’: Mikel Arteta raves about Arsenal teenager

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he was impressed with Gabriel Martinelli's display in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 20 January 2020, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has praised Gabriel Martinelli’s bravery after the Arsenal teenager stepped up to the mark to score in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

The 18-year-old was drafted into the Arsenal team for the visit of Sheffield United in the absence of suspended Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Martinelli started on the right wing and the teenager broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when he guided an opener into the net past Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The Brazilian forward’s goal was sufficient to secure three points for the home side after Sheffield United’s John Fleck equalised with seven minutes left to play at The Emirates.

Martinelli’s display was one of the positives to come from a disappointing result in the Premier League as Arsenal stayed rooted to tenth spot despite fourth-placed Chelsea FC losing at Newcastle United.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Martinelli, Arteta raved about the Brazilian teenager’s performance:

“He’s an 18-year-old kid with all the enthusiasm but as well, he’s so brave to make decisions, to threaten the opponent every time.

“He’s all the time in the middle of the goal, waiting for an opportunity to come.

“The fact he hasn’t played 90 minutes for a while – since his injury – but is still in the way he went about every single action is impressive.”

Martinelli moved to Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano last summer.

The 18-year-old has already scored two Premier League goals after he found the back of the net in a 3-1 win against Arsenal at the London Stadium back in December.

The summer signing has scored three Europa League goals and four League Cup goals in a positive start to his Arsenal career despite playing under three different head coaches already.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Neville
‘A painful moment’: Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over Man United
Paul Merson
Paul Merson tells Man United to sign 24-year-old instead of Bruno Fernandes
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on Marcus Rashford
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard delivers update on Chelsea FC’s forgotten man
Jurgen Klopp
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Man United
Mohamed Salah
Mo Salah issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Man United clash
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Naomi Osaka
Australian Open 2020: Seven-time winner Williams and defending champion Osaka in same quarter
Linda Pizzuti Henry shared a video from the game on Twitter (Photo: Linda Pizzuti Henry / Twitter)
Liverpool FC owner’s wife reacts to the 2-0 win over Man United
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard delivers update on Willian at Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network