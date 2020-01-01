Rio Ferdinand reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man United

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he was impressed by Arsenal’s performance as they claimed a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to try and return to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC at the weekend.

It was the Gunners’ third game under new boss Mikel Arteta and they started brightly in front of their home fans, as they took the lead through Nicolas Pepe’s eighth-minute opener.

The Gunners continued to dominate the game as the half progressed and they doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Sokratis Papastathopoulos fired home from close range after a corner.

Manchester United improved in the second half and had a number of chances to pull a goal back, but the Red Devils were unable to make the breakthrough at The Emirates.

Speaking at half-time during the clash, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand admitted that he was impressed by what he saw from the Gunners in the first half.

Speaking during BT Sport‘s coverage of the game, Ferdinand said: “They look like a different team. They are very intense and their structure looks very solid. All of the players look like they’ve tuned into this.

“They were the better team [in the first half] by a mile and if they had gone in 1-0 up it would have been a disappointing end to that half, because they looked like a team who should have had two or three goals.”

Speaking after the final whistle, Ferdinand added: “In the performance today, we saw a discipline we’ve not seen on a consistent basis from this Arsenal team. There’s a structure and a confidence starting to brew within this team.

“They were quicker, stronger and more aggressive.”

The win – which was Arsenal’s sixth of the season in the Premier League – left them in 10th place and nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Arsenal will return to FA Cup action on Monday night when they host Leeds United in the third round.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will play Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip