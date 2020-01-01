‘A joy to watch’: Robin van Persie reacts to Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Man United

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie praised Arsenal for their impressive performance as they notched up their first win under Mikel Arteta with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at The Emirates.

Arsenal started the game brightly and it was summer signing Nicolas Pepe who broke the deadlock in the eighth minute when he drilled home from close range.

The north London side continued to dominate proceedings at The Emirates and after waves of attacks, they finally doubled their lead in the 42nd minute when Sokratis Papastathopoulos smashed home from a corner.

Manchester United improved after the break but they were unable to find the net as Arsenal claimed all three points.

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Van Persie was clearly impressed by what he saw from the Gunners in north London, as he sung the home side’s praises at half-time.

Speaking at half-time during BT Sport’s coverage of the game, Van Persie said: “Arsenal are playing great. It’s a joy to watch.

“On the ball and off the ball, everyone is working hard for each other. What I like as well is that they are making runs in behind for each other when they have the ball.”

He added: “Pepe is playing out of his skin – unbelievable, really good.”

Speaking after the final whistle, Van Persie added: “You can see that everyone is happy for the coach. They played as a team today, with the ball and without the ball, and they showed a lot of quality.”

Arsenal’s win lifted them into 10th place in the table and left them nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United, meanwhile, remain in fifth place in the table and five points behind Chelsea FC.

The north London side will be in FA Cup third-round action on Monday night when they host Leeds United at The Emirates.

Manchester United will take on Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Saturday.

