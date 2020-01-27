Mikel Arteta opens up about Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has his say on Gabriel Martinelli's impressive start to life at Arsenal this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 27 January 2020, 00:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has explained just why he has been so pleased with what he has seen from Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal this season.

The Brazilian attacker has been impressing when he has been called upon this season, with the teenager having scored a number of important goals in recent games.

Martinelli, 18, was on the score-sheet as Arsenal came from behind twice to seal a 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

He has netted three times in the Premier League in total this season and has scored 10 goals and made two assists in all competitions for the Gunners.

Martinelli has been showcasing his talent and his searing pace in recent games and he will be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team at The Emirates in the coming weeks and months.

Now, Arteta has opened up on what he has been so pleased to see from Martinelli this season.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Arteta said: “I heard a lot of things about Gabby before I joined and the moment I saw him training it confirmed all the things I was told.

“I was told, ‘You will see this kid, how he goes for every ball, his fighting spirit and the quality that every time he is in front of goal he’s a threat’.

“I was told I would be surprised how prepared he is to compete with every player in the squad. I just thought, ‘Yes, but he’s 18’.

“But when you see him in big games, how he goes about everything, it’s surprising.

“The way he competes, how brave he is with every decision he makes on the field is very unusual for an 18-year-old.”

Arsenal will return to FA Cup action on Monday night when they travel to Bournemouth in the fourth round.

After that, the Gunners will Burnley away from home in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

