Cesc Fabregas reacts to Arsenal’s comeback against Chelsea FC

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Cesc Fabregas took to social media to congratulate both Arsenal and Chelsea FC for their performances in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Arsenal had to play most of the game with 10 men after David Luiz was sent off midway through the first half for a foul on Tammy Abraham in the box.

Jorginho converted the resulting penalty to put the home side 1-0 up heading into half-time, but Arsenal equalised in the 63rd minute when Gabriel Martinelli sprinted through on goal and fired home.

Chelsea FC thought they had won the game when Cesar Azpilicueta tapped home from close range in the 84th minute to make it 2-1 to the hosts.

But it was Arsenal who had the final say, with Hector Bellerin firing home from just inside the box in the 87th minute to wrap up a point for the visitors.

Midfielder Fabregas played for both Chelsea FC and Arsenal during his career in the Premier League, and the Spaniard took to social media after the game to have his say on how it panned out.

Fabregas wrote on Twitter: “Love games like this. Both teams went all in. Also very difficult to play that well and be that brave at the bridge with 10 men for the longest part of the game and being in behind twice. Well done @arsenal and @chelsea.”

The result left Arsenal in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with 14 games left to play this season.

