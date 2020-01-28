Mikel Arteta delivers update for Arsenal fans on Dani Ceballos

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has remained quiet on speculation that Dani Ceballos wants to end his loan spell with Arsenal and return to Real Madrid.

Ceballos has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury picked up back in November but he is now ready to return to action for the north London side.

The 23-year-old has made just seven starts in the Premier League since arriving at The Emirates from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Ceballos has scored one goal in the Europa League for the north London side and he has made four appearances from the bench in the Premier League this term.

What the future holds for Ceballos remains to be seen, with recent reports suggesting that he wants to return to Real Madrid, but Arteta has refused to go into detail about the midfielder’s situation.

Arteta is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard: “I had a conversation with Dani.

“When I joined the club he wasn’t here, he was in Madrid because he was doing his rehab – for over a month – with the team that owns him.

“And then, when I came here, he was doing his rehab and by the first two or three weeks he was getting back to fitness and I haven’t seen much of him because he’s only trained with us for a week or 10 days, you know.

“So, it’s very early to assess what I can or cannot do with him. I heard about all those things but I have nothing to comment.”

Arsenal are now currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon as they bid to get their top-four challenge back on track.

The north London side – who finished fifth last season – are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

